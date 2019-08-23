Man suspected to have ended life after killing wife

Hearing the cries of two toddlers from a locked house, residents of Jasai village in Uran on Wednesday broke open the door to find their mother dead.

According to the police, the house belonged to Raju Kumar Rai (31), an employee of TICL company in Uran, who stayed with his wife and two daughters aged one and two years respectively. Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, residents of TICL labour camp heard cries of Mr. Rai’s children, but found the door of the house locked from outside.

“The neighbours thought that the mother would have gone somewhere and might return soon. Even after an hour when the cries did not stop, they decided to break open the door.

“They found the elder daughter standing near the door and the younger one, drenched in blood, sleeping on the body of her mother. The woman was pregnant. The children were given a bath and food as they had been hungry for close to 24 hours,” said Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.

The woman, identified as Kirandevi Rai, was killed by slitting her throat. After checking CCTV footage, the police found that Mr. Rai had left the house around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. He is suspected to have killed his wife and locked in both their children.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the police found a half-cut body on the tracks near Ranjhanpada village. The tracks were meant for goods trains.

Senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, Uran police station, said the clothes on the body matched those of Mr. Rai seen in the CCTV footage. “Only a confirmation by his relatives is required. We suspect that after killing his wife on Tuesday night, Mr. Rai committed suicide on the tracks. He had brought his wife and children from his home town in Bihar to stay with him in Uran 20 days ago. The reason behind the murder is not yet known,” Mr. Kulkarni said.