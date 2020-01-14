Man suspected of murder ends life in Bhandup

A suspect in the murder of a 37-year-old woman in Bhandup was found to have killed himself on Monday night. According to the police, the woman has been identified as Yasmita Salunke, a teacher and resident of Vakratunda Palace building in Bhandup (West).

She was found bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the parking lot of her residence around 12 noon on Monday.

“Eyewitnesses told us that she was assaulted from behind by a man who seemed to have been lying in wait for her. Inquiries established that he was seen trying to talk to her earlier and we identified him as Kishore Sawant, a real estate agent. We found out that while Yasmita and Sawant knew each other for a couple of years, she had severed ties with him around a year ago after which he started stalking her,” an officer with the Bhandup police said.

Even as the police were trying to locate Sawant for inquiries, they were informed of him committing suicide at Kalpataru Building in Bhandup. The police have for the moment registered a case of murder against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code in connection with Yasmita’s death, while an accidental death report has been filed in connection with Sawant’s suicide.

“We are recording statements of parties close to both the deceased and mutual friends, and also going through their call detail records,” the officer said.

Vani Vidyalaya where Yasmita was teaching has declared a holiday on Tuesday to mourn her death.