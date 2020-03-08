Man steals power to keep dogs in AC, pays hefty fine

Navi Mumbai

08 March 2020 00:50 IST

Accused is a Nerul-based businessman

A businessman based in Nerul ended up paying a fine of ₹7 lakh after the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) caught him stealing power from the meter room of a housing society.

The Bhandup zone office of the MSEDCL had received a tip-off that a resident of a flat in Twinland housing society in Sector 1, Nerul, was pilfering power. The information was relayed to Rajaram Mane, the Vashi Circle Superintendent Engineer. Mr. Mane then instructed Nerul division executive engineer Sinhaji Gaikwad to look into the matter.

On February 26, Mr. Gaikwad and his team conducted an inspection of the accused’s house and found that the flat consisted of two 2-BHKs with four air conditioners. “One air conditioner was dedicated to his three foreign breed dogs and was kept running 24x7. The dogs needed the room temperature to be at 15 degrees Celsius and so the air conditioner was kept always on. To reduce his bill, he diverted wires from the housing society’s meter room to his flat,” the public relations officer of MSEDCL said.

The accused used to get an average monthly bill of ₹3,000 and the team calculated the loss incurred by MSEDCL over two years. The sum came up to ₹7 lakh and he paid the fine as per the Electricity Act, 2003. As per the rule, MSEDCL does not calculate fines for more than two years.

The power connection, which had been disconnected on February 26, was restored on February 28 after the accused paid the fine.