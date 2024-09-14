ADVERTISEMENT

Man slits friend's neck in Mumbai, tries to end his life

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Mumbai

The alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Both the accused and the woman have been hospitalised

PTI

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 33-year-old man allegedly attacked his friend with a knife before attempting to take his life after she stopped talking to him, officials said on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

According to the Bhandup police, the alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday (September 11) afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Both the accused and the woman have been hospitalised.

"...Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Mulund, where she is undergoing treatment, while the accused has been admitted to Sion Hospital, where his condition remains critical," the Bhandup police said.

The accused has been identified as Gyandev Bhange. "The victim, a resident of Gaavdevi Hill in Bhandup West, met the accused, Gyandev Bhagne, who also lives in the same area. The victim lives with her 15-year-old son and 19-year-old sister. The accused and the victim have known each other for the past five years. Due to some issues, the woman stopped talking to Bhagne, which made him angry. Bhagne wanted to talk, but the woman refused and asked him to leave," the police said explaining the possible reason for committing the crime.

The Bhandup Police has registered the case against Gyandev Bhagne under sections 109, 118 (1), 118 (2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 37 (1) (A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7) or The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days). Click here to access more suicide prevention helpline numbers.

