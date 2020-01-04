Man shows pornographic video to minor, arrested

A 23-year-old Ghatkopar resident has been arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Pant Nagar police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening, when the victim and her mother were shopping in the local market. The victim, with her mother’s permission, left the market to go home on her own around 7 p.m. while her mother continued shopping.

“When the victim’s mother reached home and did not find her, she came to the police station with her husband to file a complaint. However, even as she was telling us about the incident, she got a call from a relative informing her that the victim had come home. She was then called to the police station,” senior police inspector Suhas Kamble, Ghatkopar police station, said.

The victim told the police that a local resident identified as Salim Sheikh (23) had offered to accompany her while she was walking home. On the way, however, he took her to an isolated spot and showed her a pornographic video on his mobile phone. The victim then fled the spot and reached home.

“We sent a team to Mr. Sheikh’s residence and arrested him. As per the victim’s statement, she has not faced any kind of physical harassment,” Mr. Kamble said. Mr. Sheikh has been arrested for kidnapping and outraging a woman’s modesty under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After being produced in court on Friday, he was remanded in police custody till January 6.