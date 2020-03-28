Man serving food to daily wagers stabbed

The Pydhonie police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man on Friday morning.

According to the police, Mohammed Syed (24), a resident of the area, was distributing tea and biscuits at 10 a.m. to daily wagers who sleep on the pavement on Chakla Street in Pydhonie.

“There seems to have been an altercation between Mr. Saeed and the accused. The accused assaulted him with their bare hands and at least one of them stabbed him with a sharp object,” an officer said. Mr. Saeed was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated. The police have recorded his statement and registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code.

“We are making inquiries among local residents to try and identify the accused and I am also so checking footage from closed circuit television cameras in the area in an effort to trace their movements before and after the offence was committed. Local informants have also been activated and information about the accused is also being sought on various WhatsApp groups that we are on as part of our citizen outreach initiative,” an officer said.