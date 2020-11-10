Man sentenced to life for raping minor over 7 years

Navi Mumbai

Narayan Govind Perekar (43), a resident of Revas Koliwada in Alibag, has been sentenced to life for raping a 13-year-old girl over seven years. He was arrested on April 12 last year and convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act. Special judge S.S. Shaikh has directed the accused to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh to the victim.

The victim was a classmate of the accused’s daughter and often visited their house. She said the accused first molested her when she was six years old. He also clicked nude pictures of her for around four years. When she turned 10, the accused started raping her. Whenever the girl stopped visiting the house, the accused would go to her home and threaten her.

“The victim’s father was short-tempered and she was afraid of confiding in him. She dropped out of school in Class VIII and opened up to her mother in April 2019. A case was then registered by the police,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said.

Nineteen videos and several pictures of the victim were found in the accused’s possession. Eight witnesses were examined in the case.