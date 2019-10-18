Man sentenced to 20-year RI for raping sister-in-law

The Alibaug sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor relative.

The victim had turned hostile during the trial but the accused was proven guilty on the basis of cross-examination and circumstantial evidence.

The accused, a labourer, was charged with raping his wife’s eight-year-old sister at their residence in Uran’s Karal village last year. The victim, who belongs to U.P., had come here with her brother to take care of their pregnant sister. She was not studying and would help her sister around the house.

According to the victim, she was raped at 3.25 a.m. on October 11, 2018, while everyone at the house was asleep. “The victim, in her initial statement, had told the police she woke up when she sensed someone removing her undergarment. On opening her eyes, she saw it was her sister’s husband, who covered her mouth with a pillow so she wouldn’t make a noise,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said. The victim’s sister woke up in the middle of the act and saw her bleeding. She bathed the victim but panicked, as the bleeding would not stop, and took her to the hospital.

The doctors at the hospital informed the Nhava Sheva police, who recorded the victim’s statement, and registered an FIR.

“While the victim had initially told the police that her brother-in-law raped her, in court she turned hostile and said she did not see who committed the crime as she was unconscious. In her cross-examination, she said the incident did occur, but denied his involvement,” Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said.

However, she said, a DNA test of the scraping beneath her nails confirmed it to be the accused’s skin. The blood found on the accused’s shirt also tested positive for the victim’s DNA.

“Meanwhile, two citations had been presented before the court, stating that since the accused was a relative, there were chances that the victim may go hostile due to family pressure,” Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said.

The case was investigated by assistant police inspector Sheetal Bamane and police sub-inspector Archana Chivte from the Nhava Sheva police station.