Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for seriously injuring wife after she refused to cook food

February 15, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Thane

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for seriously injuring his wife after she refused to cook food for him ten years ago.

In her order on Tuesday, Sessions Judge Dr. Rachna R. Tehra held the 39-year-old man guilty under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

As per the prosecution, convict Vanya Jagan Korde and his wife Laxmibai frequently fought as he was jobless.

On September 22, 2013, the couple got into a fight and the woman refused to cook for him.

In a fit of rage, Korde picked up a log and attacked Ms. Laxmibai, leaving her grievously injured, the court was told.

The court refused to accept Korde’s request for relief under the Probation of Offenders Act, which provides for the release of offenders on probation or after due admonition and for matters connected therewith, saying the statute was not applicable to cases under section 307 of the IPC.

During the trial, the court examined eight prosecution witnesses, including a doctor and the woman’s brother, said Additional Public Prosecutor E.D. Dhamal.