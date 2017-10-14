Man robs friend’s shop twice, arrested

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have arrested a Vile Parle resident for allegedly burgling his friend’s antique stamps and coins shop twice over the last one-and-a-half year.

Dinesh Khade (23) was arrested on Wednesday with his three accomplices — Vijay Waghmare (19), Vinod Jadhav (23) and Praful Shinde (23) — all residents of Vile Parle.

The police said that in April last year, Abdul Sheikh, who runs a shop named International Stamps and Coins in Dhobi Talao, found that the shop had been broken into, and stamps and coins worth ₹73 lakh had been stolen. He approached the police.

“Following the burglary, Mr. Sheikh installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in his shop. On September 6 this year, the store was once again burgled, with items worth ₹20 lakh stolen. The burglars even took the digital video recorder of the cameras this time,” said a police officer.

The police started to suspect that someone known to Mr. Sheikh might be involved in the two burglaries. “We were also working on the theory that only someone with knowledge about the value of antique stamps and coins would benefit from such a theft. We drew up a list of all such friends and acquaintances of Mr. Sheikh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Following investigations, they zeroed in on Mr. Khade, who then named the other three. “We have recovered stolen items worth ₹40 lakh,” said an officer.