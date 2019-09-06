Man rapes six-year-old daughter in Virar

The Virar police are on the lookout for a man who is on the run after allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Assistant police inspector B.T. Gandhat said the girl narrated her ordeal when her mother returned home after work at 3.30 p.m. When the mother confronted the accused, who is unemployed and in his 40s, he assaulted her and left the house. The mother then filed a complaint and a case of rape and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Mr. Gandhat said, “The accused is a native of Wada taluka in Palghar district and we have sent a team there. We are also making inquiries in the victim’s locality. The accused doesn’t have a cell phone, making it difficult for us to track him. The victim has been sent for medical examination and we are awaiting the report.”