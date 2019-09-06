Mumbai

Man rapes six-year-old daughter in Virar

more-in

The Virar police are on the lookout for a man who is on the run after allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Assistant police inspector B.T. Gandhat said the girl narrated her ordeal when her mother returned home after work at 3.30 p.m. When the mother confronted the accused, who is unemployed and in his 40s, he assaulted her and left the house. The mother then filed a complaint and a case of rape and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Mr. Gandhat said, “The accused is a native of Wada taluka in Palghar district and we have sent a team there. We are also making inquiries in the victim’s locality. The accused doesn’t have a cell phone, making it difficult for us to track him. The victim has been sent for medical examination and we are awaiting the report.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 2:05:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/man-rapes-six-year-old-daughter-in-virar/article29345400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY