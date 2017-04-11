Man promises film roles, cheats students of ₹46,000

Panvel City police has arrested a Pen resident for cheating eight school and college students by promising them attractive roles in Hindi and Marathi movies.

Fake claims

Nishikant Chandrakant Patil (32) contacted the students and forwarded them messages through Whatsapp promising them an ‘Acting Registration Card’ and help in bagging roles in movies. He collected amounts ranging from ₹4000 to ₹7000 from the students and cheated them of a total of ₹46,000. “Till now we have received eight complaints against the accused. There are chances that he must have cheated more people and we are investigating that,” said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Bajare.

Ankit Patil, the complainant in the case, took acting classes at a private training insititute in Airoli. Patil received the WhatsApp message offering him an Acting Registration Card. The complainant then got in touch with the accused and met him near Orion Mall in Panvel with ₹5,000 to secure the registration card. Later, the complainant introduced his friends as well to the accused to secure a similar card and roles in movies.

“The accused used to boast about his influential contacts in the film industry and made youngsters fall for his words. Even after three months of paying him the money, he did not offer any roles or the card that he promised so they approached us,” Senior Police Inspector Mr. Bajare said.

Trap laid

On Sunday evening, one of the complainant’s friends was called near Palaspa Phata with the money. The police laid a trap there and nabbed the accused. He was presented before the court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till April 12.