Man out on bail arrested for chain snatching in Navi Mumbai, Thane

Navi Mumbai

11 June 2021 22:25 IST

Two vehicles, gold chains worth ₹5 lakh recovered from accused

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man, who was released on bail on April 24 on COVID-19 grounds, in connection with 14 chain snatching cases in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The accused, Fazal Ayub Qureshi, had been arrested last year for his involvement in 22 chain snatching cases. “We identified Qureshi from CCTV footage,” said senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from Crime Branch’s Unit II.

In his earlier crimes, he had an accomplice, but this time he worked alone, Mr. Gore said. According to the police, it was difficult to trace the accused as he switched on his mobile phone for four minutes a day.

Police teams were deployed near Vartak Nagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Mumbra and Thane railway stations. The accused kept changing his location and was finally arrested from Kalyan on Wednesday. “We recovered two vehicles and gold chains worth ₹5 lakh,” Mr. Gore said. He was wanted in 14 cases in Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar, APMC, Manpada and Bhiwandi; and seven cases each in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Advertising

Advertising