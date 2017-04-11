Man missing: wife arrested for murder

The Charkop police have solved the murder mystery of a retired bank official, who had been reported missing for almost a year, by arresting his wife and two others, including a sister-in-law, for the crime.

The accused identified as Asha Wankhede (52), Vandana Surve (42) and her boyfriend Nilesh allegedly murdered Wankhede and stuffed his body into a gunny bag and threw it in the forests of Ahmednagar on April 10,2016. His body was found two days later by Parner police who registered a murder case. Asha in the meantime came back to Mumbai and lodged her husband’s missing complaint at the Charkop police station. Police had since been trying to trace Prakash.

Two days ago, Charkop police on collecting the deceased’s and Asha’s Call Detail Record (CDR), realised both were in the same place when Ashok’s mobile was switched off. Asha said her husband used to torture her and she took him to Ahmednagar on the pretext of a function at her sister Vandana's residence. There she poisoned him with the help of her sister Vandana and Nilesh.