Man makes away with ₹3.96 cr. meant to be loaded in ATMs

An agency responsible for loading cash in ATMs has filed a complaint with the Koparkhairane police against one of its employees after finding out that he had made away with ₹3.96 crore.

On December 26, Sachin Shivaji Wagh of Securitrans India private limited, who was the custodian of route number 2 in Koparkhairane, had not reported to work. When Prakash Vhankeri, regional manager of the Koparkhairane branch of the firm, dialled his mobile phone, it was switched off. On visiting his residence, it was found that he had left the home as usual at 6 a.m. for work.

Upon finding something something suspicious Mr. Vhankeri asked for an audit of route number 2. In the audit of 35 ATMs of the 37 on the route, the auditors found discrepancies in depositing of ₹3.96 crore. It was also found that Mr. Wagh along with one or more accomplices had been removing cash from the ATMs on the pretext of loading them.

On December 30, Vilas Narayan Naik, the security manager of the agency for Maharashtra, filed a complaint. According to the police, the crime is suspected to have occurred between December 11 and 25.

Mr. Wagh was the only one to have the key and the password to the machines on the route. Mr. Wagh had not only taken out the existing money in the machines but also made away with the ones he was in possession of for loading.

“Prima facie, it is suspected that Mr. Wagh was supported by a bank officer. We are investigating and no arrests have been made yet,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale from Koparkhairane police station said.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by banker or agent), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

With head office in Delhi, Securitrans India is responsible for loading cash into ATMs of HDFC Nank, Axis Bank, DCB Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, ICICI Bank, and Ratnakar Bank.

Each team entrusted with the job of loading cash into ATMs has two custodians, one driver, and one security guard. While one custodian has the key to the machines, another one has the password.