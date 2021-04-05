Man kills wife on suspicion of infidelity

Navi Mumbai

05 April 2021 23:24 IST

Accused disapproved of wife coming late from work

The Nerul police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for killing his wife on suspicion of infidelity.

The police said Sandesh Affasaheb Patil struck his wife’s head with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife during a heated argument on Sunday night. He then surrendered himself at Nerul police station.

The police said Mr. Patil and Pallavi (32) had a love marriage 10 years ago. While Pallavi was employed at a private company in Mahape, Mr. Patil worked as a valet with Zomato. During the lockdown, Pallavi sent their daughter Sai (7) to live with her parents in Satara.

Senior police inspector Shyam Shinde said, “The couple had frequent quarrels over Pallavi not being at home or arriving late from work. He suspected her of infidelity.” Mr. Patil would monitor her calls and listen to the recorded calls. Pallavi would often complain to her parents and they had tried to meet him and resolve the issue, Mr. Shinde said.