Man kills self in friend’s beauty parlour in Kurla

Mumbai

03 March 2020 01:26 IST

A 56-year-old man committed suicide in his friend’s beauty parlour in Kurla, leading to a fire in the shop, on Sunday night. The victim, who was alive when he was taken to hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, the deceased has been identified as Suresh Mangaonkar, a resident of Currey Road in central Mumbai. He was running a real estate venture with his friend Asha Gajare, who also owns a beauty parlour in Kurla.

“Around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday, Mangaonkar reached Ms. Gajare’s beauty parlour, where he asked the staff present to vacate the premises. He then attempted to kill himself, starting a fire in the shop in the process. Eyewitnesses informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade and a team was sent from Chembur fire station to the spot,” an officer with the Nehru Nagar police said.

The fire was brought under control quickly and Mangaonkar was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, from where he was shifted to Maseena Burns Centre in Byculla, as he had sustained over 60-70% burns.

“Mangaonkar did not leave a suicide note. However, he left the jewellery that he used to wear at home before leaving on Sunday night, which suggests that he had planned his extreme step in advance,” senior police inspector Vilas Shinde, Nehru Nagar police station, said.

Mangaonkar died around 11 a.m. on Monday. The police registered an accidental death report.

While the motive behind his suicide is still being probed, officers said preliminary inquiries indicate that he had been stressed recently over some debts and was unable to pay back.