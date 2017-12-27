Man kills pregnant wife to marry minor girlfriend

The Rabale MIDC police arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday for killing his wife, who was six months pregnant, as he wanted to marry his 16-year-old girlfriend. The accused, identified as Akhilesh Gupta, a resident of Yadav Nagar, killed Mamta (23) on Sunday night, but claimed that he found her dead when he came back from a stroll with their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

“The accused’s claim that he found his wife in a pool of blood, and that someone killed her while he was away for 20 minutes, raised suspicion. Our investigations found that he was having an affair with a Class XI student living in the area. The accused confessed to his crime,” an officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.

Married for five years, Mr. Gupta used to have frequent quarrels with his wife, and he wanted to get rid of her so as to marry his teenage girlfriend.

The accused, who worked as a machine operator in a private company at Digha, killed his wife by slitting her throat. His girlfriend’s involvement is suspected. “The minor’s parents came to know about the affair, when we approached them for searching their house. We have found enough evidence and letters in the custody of the minor, which hint that she is part of the crime,” the officer said.

The accused will be produced before court on Wednesday.