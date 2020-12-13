Man kills friend over love affair in Nagpur

Nagpur

13 December 2020 05:47 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over his relationship with a woman acquaintance in Nagpur city, the police said.

According to the police, the accused, Rizwan Khan, a resident of Shiv Nagar, killed his friend Kishore Nandanwar (25) in Yashodhara Nagar. The accused had introduced the victim to an acquaintance and soon they entered into a relationship, an official said.

Mr. Khan objected to the relationship and had asked the couple to break it off.

