Mumbai businessman ends his life, second incident in three days on Atal Setu

Updated - October 03, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Mumbai

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai.

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road, named as Atal Setu. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid increasing incidents of alleged suicides on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, another incident came to light, in which a 52-year-old businessman ended his life after jumping from the bridge, Nhava Sheva police said on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai. “We have recorded the preliminary statement of his wife, prima facia it is the case of self-harm due to depression. However, the reason behind the depression is not yet clear,“ Anjum Bagwan, a senior police inspector investigating the case, told The Hindu.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The authorities removed the body and sent it to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Philip Hitesh Shah, a resident of Matunga in Western Suburb. According to his family, Shah left home at 8 a.m.. to attend a function, but instead went to Atu setu and ended his life.  

Mr. Bagwan stated that police were informed after the parked car was spotted on the bridge in CCTV footage. His Aadhaar card helped to determine his identification and address.

Safety concerns

This is the second death in three days. On 30 September, a deputy bank manager took his own life in a similar manner.. In the past nine months, since the inauguration of Atal Setu, atleast six people attempted to take their own lives from the bridge. One person was prevented from attempting self-harm, when a cab-driver alerted authorities.

This has raised safety concerns on MTHL. Mr. Bagwan pointed out that these incidents occur in a non-barricaded part of the Atal Setu, which is atleast 4 to 5km of stretch. “Police are discussing with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to put the view-cut barricades in this part and exploring the option of installing safety nets,” he added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following Suicide prevention helpline numbers

Mumbai:

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

