A 48-year-old man was rescued after he jumped into the Arabian Sea under the influence of alcohol on Monday. The Colaba police said the man, identified as Vinayak Hadkar, was seen jumping off Jetty no. 5 near Taj Mahal Hotel at 7.30 p.m. Mr. Hadkar was rescued by two local residents

and taken to St. George Hospital, where he is now recuperating. “Mr. Hadkar is a resident of DB Marg. He is now out of danger and we have contacted his son,” a police officer said.