Man held with gold bars worth ₹29 lakh concealed in his shoes

A city-based businessman was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Saturday morning for concealing gold bars worth ₹29 lakh in his shoes.

Ayas Ahmed Hafizullah Ansari (51), a resident of Agripada, was intercepted based on profiling when he arrived from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight. A search revealed gold bars weighing 999 grams worth ₹29,72,000 hidden in Ansari’s shoes. AIU officials said Ansari was involved in the import and export of fabrics and left for Dubai on April 4.

Pradnyasheel Jumle, Deputy Commissioner, Customs, AIU, said, “Ansari is a frequent flyer. This was his fifth visit to Dubai this year.”

AIU officials said they were probing money laundering angles and Ansari’s past record. An official said, “While he claimed to be only a carrier of gold, we are looking into the records of multiple companies he owns. Given his profile, it is likely the gold was his own,”

In the past week, the AIU has seized smuggled gold worth ₹1.89 crore in seven cases, including a footballer and a South African hotelier who were arrested with illegal saffron and drugs respectively.