Man held for trying to sell tocilizumab at higher price

30-year-old nabbed below Bandra reclamation U bridge; search on for his supplier

The Mumbai Crime Branch along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday evening arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell Actemra 400mg (tocilizumab injection) manufactured by Cipla, at an inflated price.

A team lead by senior police inspector Mahesh Desai from Crime Branch Unit IX, along with two officers from the FDA, nabbed Azam Naseem Khan (30) below the Bandra reclamation U bridge. It was found that though the MRP of the injection was ₹40,545, the accused was trying to sell it at ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Khan, a Class X pass, who originally hails from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was working in Delhi. “He made flex boards for advertisements for a living. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, he started dealing in sanitisers and masks. He said that the pharmacy man who provided him with the sanitisers and masks for reselling had given him the idea to sell the injection meant for the treatment of COVID-19, in black market,” Mr. Desai said.

According to the police, the pharmacy man had suggested him that Mumbai was the right place to sell the injection and Mr. Khan could earn quick money. “He landed in Mumbai around three days ago and was staying in a hotel. After receiving information, we sent a decoy customer to buy an injection and he was called below the reclamation bridge from where we nabbed Mr. Khan. We have seized injections worth ₹15 lakh from him,” Mr. Desai said.

The police are now trying to trace the pharmacy man from Delhi who provided Mr. Khan with the vials of the injection. The accused was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Essential Commodities Act 1955, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, and for the violation of the Drugs Prices Control Order 2013.

He was produced before court on Tuesday, and has been remanded in police custody till August 7.