Man held for threat call claiming Dawood gang tasked him to assassinate PM Modi, U.P. CM Adityanath

November 22, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a man for making a threat call to their control room, claiming that he was given a contract by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's gang members to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old accused, identified as Kamran Amir Khan, is a resident of Sion East in Mumbai. He made this threat call on Tuesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, he said.

He was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for making a call to threaten the assassination of Chief Minister Adityanath, the police official said.

"The accused made a call to the Mumbai police's main control room on Tuesday, wherein he threatened that he will blow up the state-run J J Hospital, and also claimed that he was given a contract by Dawood Ibrahim's gang members to assassinate the PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

It was later found that the accused made the call to the police control room when he was at the J.J. Hospital and his medical check-up by doctors was getting delayed due to a long queue of patients, he added.

"The accused is said to be mentally unstable and was previously arrested in a hoax call case," he said.

An offence under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Khan based on a complaint lodged by the police officials, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

