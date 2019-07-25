Man held for spreading terror plot rumour

A man was arrested for spreading false information that several cities in the State were likely to face terrorist attacks. The accused, Prasad Rasal (32), had told the city police commissioner that he heard a group of men at Vile Parle speaking in Hindi and Urdu and planning a terror attack on Ganesh Chaturthi. The accused had come to the city on July 21 from his home in Pune. The police said an anti-terrorism squad had been formed to probe the accused’s claims.