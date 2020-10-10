Man held for raping minor

Nitin Patil, a 34-year-old contractor, was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old tribal girl in Raigad. The police said the accused hired the girl in January last year and she has been living with him and his parents since then.

The complainant said the accused used to threaten her and she first approached the Kasa police. In her complaint filed at Pali police station, the girl said the accused raped her several times and even abused her while she worked at his construction sites in Pali and Dahanu.

Kirankumar Suryawanshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Roha, said the complainant has been handed over to her parents. The accused has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.