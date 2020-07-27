Man held for rape, murder of 14-year-old girl

The Raigad police have arrested a 22-year-old man for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Tambadi village in Roha. The girl had left her house on a scooty to meet her grandfather in Tamhanshet village at 5.45 p.m. on Sunday, the police said.
Anil Paraskar, Raigad superintendent of police, said, “When the girl failed to return by 8 p.m., the family began a search and found the scooty near a 200-feet deep valley. The body was found on a boulder in a stream.”
A labourer was arrested on Monday, within 12 hours of the crime. The accused said he asked the girl for a lift and dragged her to the valley. He hit her head with a stone and raped her.
“The investigations have revealed it was not a planned attack and only one accused was involved,” Raigad deputy superintendent of police Kirankumar Suryawanshi said. The police said the girl’s father had once punished the accused, a resident of Tamhanshet, by tying him to a tree. “We suspect that the accused committed the crime in revenge,” a police officer said.
