Man held for producing, selling fake printer parts

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a Saki Naka resident for allegedly making and selling counterfeit parts of computer printers and passing them off as products of renowned brands. The police have seized goods worth over ₹43 lakh from him.

According to officials, Crime Branch Unit X conducted the raid based on information provided by the Enforcers of Intellectual Property Rights (EIPR), an independent body that works against counterfeiting.

“Based on the information, teams led by police inspector Sunil Mane and assistant police inspector Dhanraj Chaudhari raided a commercial space in AH Compound on Andheri-Kurla Road and found a workshop in which the counterfeit goods were being made,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The teams found a large number of toners, cartridges and inks, which were similar in their make to products by companies like HP, Epson, Samsung and Canon, which were allegedly being passed off as bonafide products. The Crime Branch then arrested Narshi Chaudhary (42), who was the brains behind the racket.

“The collective value of the seized goods comes up to ₹43.47 lakh. The accused was passing off the counterfeit parts as branded ones and making huge profits in the process, while also flooding the market with goods of substandard quality. Apart from the customers not getting value for their money, such rackets also harm the reputation of the companies in whose name the products are being sold,” the officer said.

Mr. Chaudhary was handed over to the Saki Naka police, who charged him under the Copyright Act. The police are now working on finding out how long he has been active and how many counterfeit products he might have released in the market during this time.