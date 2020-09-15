Man held for posing as Navy officer, duping people

Navi Mumbai

He swindled money by promising to buy goods at half price from defence canteen

The Vashi police have arrested a man who posed as a Navy officer and cheated several people by promising to get them goods at half price from the Navy canteen.

The accused has been identified as Manish Arisela (25), who aspired to join the National Defence Academy but failed to make it. “He learnt that electronic items and other goods were sold at half price at defence canteens. He then came up with the plan to dupe people,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

The Vashi police received complaints from two people who paid the accused ₹7.32 lakh to get them phones, laptops and gold jewellery at half price. After the duo made the payment, the accused switched off his phone. “In the course of our investigations, we found technical evidence that the accused was near Metro Cinemas in Marine Lines. We then nabbed him from there,” Mr. Dhumal said.

The Vashi police said the accused used to roam around wearing a Navy uniform and hoodwink people into believing that he was a Naval officer. He also got in touch with people on Facebook and WhatsApp and offered to get them goods at cheap rates from the Navy canteen. “We seized a fake identity card from him which stated that he held the rank of Captain in the Navy,” Mr. Dhumal said.

On further investigation, the police found that he was arrested in a similar cheating case by the NRI Coastal police in 2016. The police said the accused learnt to speak English fluently while working at two call centres.

The police said the accused hailed from Hyderabad, but was brought up in Maharashtra. Mr. Dhumal said the accused was initially charged with cheating and cheating by impersonation under the Indian Penal Code, but after finding the forged identity card, sections related to forgery were added in the charge sheet.

Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, has appealed to people who have been conned by the accused to approach the nearest police station. The police are verifying if the accused has targeted anyone outside the State.