Man held for posing as cop and cheating woman constable

The Rabale police have arrested a man who posed as a sub-inspector, befriended a woman constable on Facebook and cheated her. The accused, Milind Ramesh Deshmukh alias Balya, was arrested on Monday.

Mr. Deshmukh allegedly created a Facebook profile in the name of Sachin Patil and befriended a woman constable from Airoli in May 2018. “The woman, who was going through a divorce, believed that the accused was a sub-inspector and accepted his friend request. The accused then started visiting her house often and gained the confidence of her father,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite said.

The accused told the woman that he was posted with the Manda Titwala police and stayed in Dahagao village in Murbad. The accused told her that his father was employed with the Railways and could help her brother get a job with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Mr. Mohite said, “The woman’s father also sought the accused’s advice on the divorce proceedings. He paid the accused ₹1.75 lakh in November 2018 after he promised job to get his son a job in the RPF.” The accused then started ignoring the woman and her family.

The woman soon learnt that no officer named Sachin Patil was posted with the Manda Titwala police and filed a complaint with the Rabale police. A case was then registered on Sunday. “The woman had a photo of the accused and we found him in Dahigao village and nabbed him,” an officer said.

Mr. Mohite said, “We suspect that he might have cheated more women in a similar manner. We want such people to come forward and filed complaints against him.” The accused has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has been remanded in police custody till April 5.