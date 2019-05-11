Man held for Mahim kidnapping

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from Mahim earlier this month.

The victim, who stays on the pavement near Mahim railway station with her family, had gone missing in the early hours of May 1, and was found near Mahim Dargah 15 hours later.

The police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the accused, whose name has been withheld till further inquiries are conducted, was arrested on Wednesday. He was picked up from his Andheri residence.

“The accused, who is an employee with a private firm in Andheri, said he found the girl crying on the road and took her with him. He later abandoned her in Bandra, from where she made her way to Mahim Dargah,” senior police inspector Milind Gadankush, Mahim police station, said.

The accused was traced through CCTV footage of his scooter. Mr. Gadankush said the victim identified the accused.

“We are glad that our the girl is safe. We hope the cops find out the intention of the accused, who caused so much panic and worry to us,” the girl’s uncle, Ravi Babulagani, said.