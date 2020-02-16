Man held for killing friend over minor brawl

The APMC police on Friday night arrested a 28-year-old man for killing his friend over a minor brawl. The victim, Rakesh Gupta (28), succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, after six days of shuffling between hospitals.

The complainant, Gupta’s mother, Leela said her son would leave home 5 p.m. every day, and return by 10 p.m. On February 6, when Gupta did not return on time, she called him and he said he would be home in five minutes, after which she went to sleep.

When she woke up the next day, she discovered that Gupta had still not returned and called him, but his phone was switched off. Around 10.30 p.m. that day, she received a call from her son’s friend Javed, who said Gupta had a fall after consuming too much alcohol and was admitted to City hospital in Bonkode.

Leela and her elder son, Rajkumar, then rushed to see Gupta. “His friend’s told the duo that Gupta had got extremely drunk the previous night and checked into a lodge. When he woke up the next day and felt numbness in his body, he called Javed,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam, APMC police station, said.

Meanwhile, the accused, Amol Suryawanshi alias Vicky told Gupta’s family not to worry about the expenses as the friends would take care of it and took the lead in shifting him to a better hospital. He spent the next 24 hours shifting Gupta from one hospital to the other, claiming unavailability of beds and doctors.

Late on February 7, they shifted him to NMMC Hospital Vashi, where a specialist was supposedly unavailable. Gupta was then taken to DY Patil Hospital, where Mr. Suryawanshi said no beds were available and took him MGM Hospital in Kamothe where he once again claimed unavailability of a doctor.

Finally, Mr. Suryawanshi insisted on taking Gupta to KEM Hospital around 4.30 a.m. on February 8. However, after all the tests were carried out and the doctors gave an estimated cost, Mr. Suryawanshi realised he could not afford it. He told Leela that Suyash Hospital in Seawoods would be more affordable and Gupta was admitted there the next day. However, Leela was told that the doctor who was supposed to conduct the operation was unavailable till February 12.

On February 11, Leela took Gupta into confidence and asked him to narrate the truth. “Gupta then told her that Mr. Suryawanshi and him had a fight, but one of their friends intervened and asked the latter to go home. After some time, the accused returned and suddenly hit Gupta below his neck with an iron rod, while threatening the others to keep mum, or he would harm their family,” Mr. Nikam said.

The next day, Gupta’s condition worsened before the doctor could arrive, and he had to be put on a ventilator. He was declared dead by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Mr. Surywanshi had come to Navi Mumbai six months ago to set up his Hyderabad-based brother’s transport business. Before this, he had a successful business in Kolkata but faced losses after a robbery and hence he joined his brother. He was presented before the court on Saturday and is in police custody till February 20,” Mr. Nikam said.