Man held for hoax call about ‘terror attack’ at Hotel Taj in Mumbai

September 01, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call about a “terror attack” at the iconic Hotel Taj in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The crime branch began an investigation after the city police’s main control room on Thursday received a call about the “terror attack”, the official said.

The caller identified himself as “Mukesh Singh” from Ghaziabad and claimed that two Pakistani nationals were about to enter Mumbai via the sea route to “blow up” Hotel Taj, which was among the targets during the 26/11 attacks.

The crime branch’s unit 9 traced the caller to Santacruz in Mumbai and arrested him. The hoax call was to create panic among the people, the official said.

The police identified the caller as Jagdamba Prasad Singh, a resident of Golibar Road in the area.

Mr. Singh has been handed over to the Santacruz police and a case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code section 505 (1) (B), which pertains to intention to cause fear or alarm to the public.

