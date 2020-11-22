Man held for duping job seekers of ₹1 crore

Accused posed as a railway employee

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 48-year-old MBA graduate for duping at least 22 people of ₹1.03 crore on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Railways.

Deepak Kumar Sinha was on the run since 2018, when the Kharghar police filed an FIR against him based on a complaint by Mallappa Meti, a resident of Kharghar, that the accused had cheated him of ₹6 lakh.

Assistant Police Inspector Krishna Mekle, EOW, Unit II, said the accused used to pose as a railway employee and lure job seekers from Gujarat and Jharkhand with posts such as travelling ticket examiner and train motorman. He would make them fill forged application forms and give them fake appointment letters after accepting money. He also cheated people by promising to get their tenders approved. “Though Mr. Sinha hailed from Bihar, he kept moving cities with his family. He also claimed to be a marketing professional. We are verifying these claims,” Mr. Mekle said.

The EOW tracked him to Gujarat earlier this month, but he fled from his hideout on November 7. The team then managed to nab him from a bungalow in Vadodara on November 19. “We appeal to the people who were conned by the accused to come forward,” senior police inspector Vijay Waghmare, EOW, Unit II, said.