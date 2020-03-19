Man held for cheating people of ₹48 lakh

The Economic Offences Wing of Unit II of the Navi Mumbai Police has arrested one man for cheating people of around ₹48 lakh promising them jobs with the customs department.

Santosh Patil (50) was arrested from Nevali village in Panvel on Monday, where he had been staying for the last four months by changing his identity. A complaint filed against Mr. Patil with the Kharghar Police in November 2019 says he cheated close to 140 people by promising them jobs.

In February 2018, Mr. Patil had approached a 39-year-old Kharghar woman by dressing up in a crisp white uniform with stars on his shoulder and claimed to be a senior officer in the Central Customs and Excise department. He told her that he wanted to provide jobs to people in the customs department as constables, security guards and customs officers and if there was anyone she knew who was in need of a job, he could help.

The complainant then suggested names of a few people who were in need of a job, including her own nephew and a few other family members.

“The accused approached the victims and said the registration fee for the constable level was ₹3,500, that for a guard was ₹10,500 and it was ₹35,000 for the post of a customs officer. However, after the victims paid this fee, he kept delaying sending an appointment letter and made excuses that the department was extremely busy as it was filling 14,000 spots for candidates,” a police officer said.

“Mr. Patil was arrested and produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody till March 20,” senior police inspector Vijay Waghmare, EOW Unit II, said.