Man held for cheating, impregnating women

The Rabale police have arrested a management graduate for cheating and impregnating several women by creating a fake matrimonial profile. Sachin Dilip Sambre-Patil (35), a resident of Thane who worked with a private firm as sales manager, was arrested on June 23 from his native in Palghar.

The complainant, a 33-year-old advocate, had filed a case against Mr. Sambre-Patil on on May 31, after which the latter had gone absconding. According to her, she met the accused through a matrimonial website in June 2018.

In his profile, the accused claimed he was unmarried and made advances towards the complainant. The duo met and indulged in physical relationship with Mr. Sambre-Patil promising her marriage. In 2019, the complainant got pregnant but he asked her to abort the child. The procedure was conducted around the third month of pregnancy.

The complainant has alleged that due to the pills that she was forced to take, she had reached pre-cancer stage due to a severe infection. “The accused kept delaying the marriage, which made the complainant suspicious and she carried out a private enquiry. From his native place in Palghar, she learnt that the accused was married and had a child as well and she approached us and filed a complaint,” assistant police inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar, Rabale police station, said.

The accused had first got married in the year 2014 and then got married again in 2017 to a doctor with whom he has an 18-month-old son. In 2018, he gave divorce to his first wife.

“His modus operandi is to create profile claiming to be unmarried, divorced, widowed or waiting for divorce and approach women. He started making such profiles in 2015. He confessed that he has cheated seven women in this manner. He would target qualified, working women,” Mr. Nimbalkar said. The other women he had cheated included a CA, an engineer and a policewoman.

The police have approached some of the women he cheated and asked them to file a complaint but they are yet to do so. The accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 417 (punishment for cheating), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been remanded in police custody till July 1 and the police has appealed to any woman who has been cheated by the accused to come forward and testify.