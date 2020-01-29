Man held for attacking his relatives, neighbour

The Rabale police have arrested a Ghansoli man for attempting to murder five people, including four family members, after a petty quarrel. Kiran Jagannath Patil (42) was arrested on Saturday night, hours after the incident.

A resident of Aai Ekvira apartment in Ghansoli, Mr. Patil lived on the ground floor with his father while his wife, Rekha, and son stayed separately and ran a general store nearby.

Mr. Patil’s elder brother, Shankar, lived on the third floor of the building with his wife Alka and daughter Asha.

Mr. Patil had dumped a lot of garbage outside his house and Alka told him that it didn’t look good. This irked him and he attacked her and Asha with a knife. “After they were stabbed, they rushed into a flat where Shivnath Shukla, a tenant, lives and cried for help. When Mr. Shukla tried to intervene, Mr. Patil stabbed him too. By then, Rekha and Shankar came to know of the fight and they reached the spot. Mr. Patil stabbed them too,” assistant police inspector Dattatrey Dhume said.

All five were rushed to Vashi NMMC hospital. While the others are said to be out of danger, Mr. Shukla is in the ICU. “Mr. Patil was unemployed and addicted to alcohol. He had tried to run away after the incident,” Mr. Dhume said.