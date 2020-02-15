Man gets five years in jail for molesting minor girl

The Thane sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 49-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old girl in 2016. A fine of ₹5,000 was also imposed on him.

According to the police, Ashok Namdev Ghodekar, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Turbhe Naka, lured his neighbour’s daughter to his house and molested her at 9.30 p.m. on May 27, 2016. “The girl ran home and narrated the incident to her mother,” police inspector Praveen Shedge, who investigated the case, said. The same night the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the Turbhe MIDC police. Mr. Shedge said, “We immediately arrested the accused who was a labourer at APMC market. His wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild were away at their native place in Nanded at the time of the incident.”

Five witnesses, including the victim and her mother, were examined in the case. “The victim’s statement was most important in the case,” public prosecutor Varsha Chandane said. Ghodekar was convicted under Section 354B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.