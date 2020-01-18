Man gets five years in jail for killing wife

The Alibaug sessions court on Thursday sentenced Sriram Chitturi (45), a resident of Kharghar, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife, Pushpa (41), on suspicion of infidelity in 2016. A fine of ₹20,000 was imposed on the accused.

Chitturi, who worked in the Gulf, had returned home after two years in December 2015. The police said Chitturi began suspecting his wife, who worked as a teacher at Ryan International School.

Around 5 p.m., on January 25, 2016, Chitturi hit Pushpa’s head with a hammer during an argument. He then covered the body with a sheet and left the house with his six-year-old son and a bag of clothes.

Assistant police inspector Bhanu Khatavkar, who had probed the case, said, “Chitturi’s brother had married Pushpa’s sister, Madhavi, and he went to their house in Thane. Chitturi’s 16-year-old daughter was at the house on a visit. Chitturi narrated what had happened and they rushed to Kharghar to check on Pushpa. They found her dead.”

Madhavi then filed a complaint and the police registered a case and arrested Chitturi. The police recorded their statements before a magistrate and the son’s statement was taken in the presence of a social worker.

Mr. Khatavkar said, “The accused’s blood-stained clothes was the vital evidence. We made sure police personnel attended all the court hearings along with the witnesses on time.”