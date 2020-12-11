Man gets 20 years in jail for raping 4-year-old girl

47-year-old raped his grandson’s friend at an abandoned house on June 27, 2018

The special court at Alibag has sentenced a 47-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

Chandrakant Vishnu Chaudhary, a resident of Fanasdongri in Pen, raped his grandson’s four-year-old friend at an abandoned house on June 27, 2018. He was arrested after the child’s mother registered a complaint with the Pen police.

“Eight witnesses were examined and the statements of the victim and the medical officer were most important. The defence argued that the injury on her private parts was due to itching and infection. The medical officer convinced the court that an injury due to itching cannot be that deep,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said.