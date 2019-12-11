Man found dead behind building in Ghatkopar

The body of a man in his 30s was found behind a residential building in Ghatkopar (East) on Tuesday morning, sparking fear of a murder. The Pant Nagar police said they are waiting for autopsy reports, and have filed an accidental death report.

The victim, who has only been identified as Sonu so far, worked for a local caterer. His body was spotted behind Anand Kutir building in Pant Nagar, around 11 a.m.. His face was covered in blood and his trousers were unfastened and lowered to his thighs.

Vijay Pisal, a local resident whose wife first saw the body, said, “My wife saw blood on the stairs which connect the society to LBS Marg–Eastern Express Highway link road. She stepped onto link road and started walking towards LBS, which was when she found the body and called me.”

Mr. Pisal informed the police. Sonu was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The police also traced his employer, Santosh Ghadi.

“Doctors said there was bleeding from his nose, but no other injuries were detected. Mr. Ghadi told us that Sonu used to suffer from tuberculosis. We are awaiting reports of his post-mortem,” senior police inspector Suhas Kamble, Pant Nagar police station, said.