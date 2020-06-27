Man files cheating case against daughter-in-law

What began as a missing case in January, has resulted in the Vashi police filing an FIR against a woman for allegedly cheating her family of ₹4.5 lakh.

The complainant, a 64-year-old from Sector 29, Vashi, has accused his daughter-in-law and family driver of withdrawing ₹4.5 lakh from his deceased wife’s account and eloping. Suresh Verma (name changed), a businessman, lived with his wife, younger son, and a daughter-in-law in their house. Mr. Verma’s wife died in January 2019.

While his wife was unwell, his daughter-in-law Pooja (name changed) handled all her bank transactions and had her passbook and cheque book.

On September 30 last year, their driver messaged the family that he was going to Kuwait for a job, and wouldn’t be coming for work from October 1.

On January 10, 2020, Pooja went missing from home following which a missing person’s complaint was registered with the police on January 11. During the course of investigations, the police found evidence of Pooja’s affair with the driver.

In February, while cleaning the house, the family found a photocopy of a withdrawal receipt, dated October 1, 2019, for ₹4.5 lakh from the account of the complainant’s wife. Upon enquiring with the bank, the family learnt that Pooja had withdrawn the amount. “The family learnt later that the daughter-in-law had started a meat cold storage business with the money,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

After learning of this, Mr. Verma filed a case against her and the driver on June 22 under Sections 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.