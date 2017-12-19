Man files case against in-laws after wife goes missing in mall

An engineer based in Mankhurd has registered a complaint against his in-laws with Vashi police after his wife went missing while they were out shopping.

The complainant, Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Umar Chaudhary (28), said that he and his wife, Reshma (23), had come shopping to Inorbit Mall on Sunday and were heading to Raghuleela Mall around 4.30 p.m. when a white Ertiga car (MH-46-AD-2994) approached them.

Mr. Chaudhary said, “Four men got out of the car and started assaulting me. They forcefully dragged my wife into the car and said that they were taking their sister back.”

Police Inspector Kishan Gaikwad from Vashi police station said, “The complainant has noted the number plate of the car. We are trying to trace the vehicle. If it is found that Reshma was taken against her wishes, then the people who abducted her will be arrested.”

Mr. Chaudhary said that Reshma’s family had been keeping a watch on them ever since they eloped and got married this year. He said, “They had been trying all possible ways to take her back home.”

Mr. Chaudhary met Reshma on Facebook seven years ago. He then met her in person for the first time four years ago in Mangalore, where she stayed with her parents.

Mr. Chaudhary said, “Two years ago, we decided to get married and I informed my parents about our relationship. Though they were initially against it, they agreed to the wedding this year. I then went to Mangalore and brought her to Navi Mumbai.”

Mr. Chaudhary said Reshma left her home after writing a letter to her parents that she was going to get married to the person of her choice and asked them not to look for her.

Mr. Chaudhary said that they registered their marriage at a Bandra court after a Kazi Nad conducted their wedding. Mr Chaudhary said that Reshma’s father, a businessman based in Qatar, later came to Mumbai and tried to convince Reshma to return home with him.

Mr. Chaudhary said, “They tried to brainwash her and labelled me a terrorist. Her parents tried to convince her that I was involved in anti-social activities. My wife was very happy with me.”