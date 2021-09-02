Man dupes Kharghar hotel of ₹25 lakh

Navi Mumbai

He stayed for 8 months, escaped through bathroom window

The Kharghar police are on the lookout for a 43-year-old man who along with his 12-year-old son escaped from the bathroom window of a hotel in July after staying for eight months and running up a bill of ₹25 lakh.

The accused, Murali Kamath, checked into the hotel in Kharghar on November 23, 2020, and told the owner that he was a VFX programmer in the film industry. He said he stayed in Andheri and planned to purchase a theme park in Khopoli.

“He booked one super deluxe room for his stay and another one for meetings. He promised to pay the deposit after a month and submitted his passport as surety,” a police officer said. The police filed an FIR in August after a preliminary investigation.

According to the hotelier, the accused said he would pay the bill after taking over the theme park and that his bank in Singapore wasn’t allowing withdrawal of money due to the pandemic.

On July 17, when the accused failed to respond, the hotel management opened the door with a duplicate key and found the room empty. The accused and his son had escaped through the bathroom window and had left behind a laptop and a cellphone.