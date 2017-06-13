Man drugged, robbed on train

A 24-year-old man was robbed of his belongings after being offered a drugged biscuit by fellow passengers on the Ajmer Dadar Super Fast Express, (12990). A gold ring weighing four gramme, a mobile phone, a power bank, ₹6000 in cash, and a bag containing legal documents, cheque books, and clothes were stolen.

Ankit Dinesh Mahade, the victim, said, “I came to my senses after two days. I immediately approached the railway police to register a complaint, but it took me three days to finally register a case with the Mumbai Central railway police.”

Mr. Mahade said that a few passengers were cracking jokes and laughing. They began conversing with him and found out that he was travelling alone and would alight at Dadar. When the train was about to reach Borivali, one of the passengers offered him a biscuit and he fell unconscious on eating it.

A man at the Dadar station found Mr. Mahade lying unconscious and informed the police. Mr. Mahade said, “I want the accused to be punished.” Dattatray Pawar, senior inspector, Mumbai Central, said, “The case has been registered and investigation is on.”