Man dies on board Vande Bharat flight

Mumbai

15 June 2020 01:01 IST

A 42-year-old passenger died on-board a Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flight from Lagos to Mumbai on Sunday.

Airline officials said the passenger, Manesh Patil, was flying Air India flight AI 906 and attempts to revive him by an on-board doctor proved futile, and he was declared dead.

Officials said the deceased was suffering from malaria and that his brother, who was a Mumbai resident, had been intimated.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd. doctors also attended to the passenger after the flight landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, at 3.45 a.m. The body was sent to Cooper Hospital as per protocol.

An Air India spokesperson said, “A male passenger aboard AI1906 on June 13, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes. A doctor on board, along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made an attempt to revive the person, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation. But all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor.”