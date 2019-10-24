Man convicted for rape of minor sister-in-law

The Alibaug sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man from Panvel to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping his wife’s minor cousin.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, had come to Barapada in 2016, to help her cousin during pregnancy. During her stay at their house, the victim’s brother-in-law “lured” her into an affair, and would continue to call her even after she returned to her residence at Shrigan Adivasiwadi in Alibaug. The victim’s family found out about this and pulled her out of college.

On July 16, 2016, the accused asked the victim to elope with him and took her to his house in Panvel, while his wife was away for her delivery. He also took her to his friend’s residence in Talegaon. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother registered a complaint with the Poynad police, that her daughter had been kidnapped.

The accused was traced and arrested 12 days later, and the victim said she was raped multiple times during the period.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said the family later pressurised the victim’s mother to withdraw the case, and submit an affidavit claiming that the accused was their relative and they have no complaint. “However, since the victim was a minor, the document was termed invalid,” she said.

Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said the accused lured the victim into a physical relationship knowing that she was a minor. “People need to understand that in such cases, no matter how close the relative is to the victim, the case cannot be withdrawn with any kind of pressure tactics,” she said.

The victim did not turn hostile during the trial, and six witness statements helped convict the accused, she said. He was convicted under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act. He was also asked to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 to the victim.