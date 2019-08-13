Man convicted for kidnapping, killing teen

The city civil and sessions court recently convicted a 29-year-old man for kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old. The court sentenced him to 30 years’ imprisonment, adding that he should not be released before he served this time.

It also directed him to pay ₹9 lakh to the boy’s mother.

On May 13, 2013, two friends, Vijesh Sanghvi and Himanshu Ranka, kidnapped Himanshu’s first cousin Adit Ranka from his house at Girgaon. Adit’s father, the late Jitendra Ranka, was a diamond broker. Sanghvi called his residence at 11.10 a.m. after Ranka left for work and told Adit that he was a friend of his father. He told the boy his father wanted him to come to 10th Khetwadi lane with a key.

However, Adit was playing with his friends and did not go. At 12.30 p.m., Sanghvi called again and spoke to the boy’s mother, telling her the same story. Adit then left house with the key.

Ransom call

Meanwhile, Ranka received a call on his cell phone saying, “Your son is with us. If you want him, you will have to give us ₹30 lakh.” Since he knew he hadn’t told anyone to tell Adit to come with a key, he immediately registered an FIR of kidnapping.

Soon thereafter the duo was arrested and Sanghvi told the police from VP police station that Adit was assaulted, and took them to a place near Amba river at Kansal, Raigad. However, the police learnt that Adit, who underwent a heart surgery when he was 45 days old, was murdered and his body was thrown on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Sanghvi made a disclosure statement to the police and said the duo was involved in cricket betting and suffered huge losses. To clear their debt, they conspired to kidnap Adit.

Judge S.B. Agrawal said, “[Himanshu] would be entitled to benefit of doubt but prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of [Sanghvi] beyond reasonable doubt.”

Consecutive sentences

The court acquitted Himanshu and convicted Sanghvi under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 364A (kidnapping for ransom etc), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court said, “Considering over all aspects of the matter, it is desirable that [Sanghvi] ought not be released before he completes actual term of 30 years in imprisonment and keeping this in mind, I propose all sentences be run consecutively.”