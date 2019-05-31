Man cheats unemployed youth of ₹8.5 lakh, held

The CBD Belapur police have arrested a 22-year-old man for cheating five unemployed youths by promising them jobs in the merchant navy as sailors.

The accused, Anshulkumar Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, cheated the youth of ₹8.5 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Vinkal Jatinder Sharma (25), a native of Haryana, who came to Panvel in 2018 to pursue a course in Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

First encounter

While he was pursuing the course, a course mate introduced him to Mr. Singh, who claimed he was an employee of BP Marine Academy in Belapur. Mr. Singh told Mr. Sharma that he would help the latter get a job in the merchant navy post his course.

In February, the complainant contacted Mr. Singh and he told Mr. Sharma to meet him outside BP Marine academy. Mr. Singh also asked him to bring along his friends who were interested in the job. Mr. Sharma, along with four of his friends from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, met Mr. Singh, who asked the five to get a medical test done and pay ₹1.75 lakh each for further procedures.

Hence, Mr. Sharma paid the accused ₹1.4 lakh in March. His friend, Hitesh Kumar, paid Mr. Singh ₹1.6 lakh, Parabjyot Singh paid ₹1.55 lakh, Sukhprit Singh paid ₹2.55 lakh and Desraj Gopal paid ₹1.4 lakh.

“The accused had told the complainant that around 20 sailors worked under him and they too would be placed soon. Since the five men had no place to stay, he let them stay at his rented apartment in Ulwe and provided them with food as well. In the month of April, the accused left the house saying he had some urgent work and never returned. The complainants calls were avoided and he did not give any details about their job or refund,” sub-inspector Nilesh Taru, CBD Belapur police station, said.

When the complainants finally got through to him, Mr. Singh agreed to meet them at Kurla railway station, on Saturday, where they had a verbal argument.

“The complainants caught hold of the accused and took him to local police station. The police registered a case and transferred it to us,” Mr .Taru said.

Money splurged

The accused allegedly splurged the money in bars, on shopping, and on providing food and shelter to the five victims. Mr. Singh, who was in police custody till Thursday, has now been remanded to judicial custody.