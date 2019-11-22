Man cheats courier boys of ₹37, 000

Kamothe police and Panvel City police are on the look out for a man, believed to be in his early 20s, for cheating two courier delivery boys on the same day at different housing societies.

The man used to first ask for some change from the delivery boy, then ask them to hand over all ₹500 notes with them. He would then ask the delivery boy to collect the money in ₹2,000 notes from his mother at the flat.

While both the incidents happened on November 15, an FIR was registered with the Panvel City on November 16 and at Kamothe on November 19.

The first incident happened at Kamothe at around 4 p.m. when Darshan Jadhav went to Sidhivinayak residency in Sector 9 to deliver a parcel at flat number 203.

“When Mr. Jadhav reached the society, the accused inquired if there was any courier to be delivered to 203 to which he said yes and handed over the parcel. The accused then asked for change for ₹200. After getting that, the accused asked how many ₹500 notes he had to which Mr Jadhav said 14. The accused later asked him to give all the notes, deliver the parcel to his flat and take ₹7,000 from his mother,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

When Mr. Jadhav reached 203, he found the flat locked.

Around 6 p.m. the same day, Yash Bamane was cheated of ₹30,000 in a similar way at Kailash Apartment in Karanjade, Panvel. He was approached by a man who claimed to be from C-1201. The accused had, in this case, given ₹200 to the watchman and told him to give it to the person who would come to deliver a packet for C-1201. He also pretended to make a call to his mother saying he had paid the watchman.

“This happened when Mr. Bamane was making his entry in the register. Later, the man turned to Mr. Bamane and asked him for change for ₹100. After collecting the change, he followed Mr. Bamane to the lift and asked for ₹500 change and later told him to give all ₹500 notes he had and collect ₹2,000 notes from his mother. Mr. Bamane gave ₹30,000 in ₹500 notes which he had collected as ‘cash on delivery’ from various customers,” Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Jadhav from Panvel City police station said. When Mr. Bamane reached C-1201, the occupant of the flat denied having received any phone call and refused to pay him, which is when he realised he had been cheated.

The description of the man given by both Mr. Bamane and Mr. Jadhav matched. Police is now appearance of the accused as described by both the complainants matched and hence the police believe that the accused in both the cases is same.